03/28/2012

Touch, Tablet und Smartphones

von Benjamin Sterbenz

Tesla

Toyota MirrorLink

Toyota klont via MirrorLink den Display-Inhalt vom Handy und stellt ihn am Mittelkonsolen-Monitor dar

Harman präsentierte vor kurzen ein Konzept, bei dem das Smartphone tiefer integriert wird.

VW zeigte ein Bulli-Konzept mit iPad-Vorbreitung

Kia Auto Concept

Auch Kia demonstriert eine Lösung mit austauschbarem Tablet...

Kia Auto Concept

Hinter der Armatur sitzt das Tablet, das herausgezogen werden kann.

Stand: 03/28/2012, 06:05