Der Trademark-Rausch der Musiker in Bildern
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
File photo of Michael Jackson waving to the crowd,
American pop-star Michael Jackson performs during
Justin Bieber
File photo of Justin Bieber performing at the Jing
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber
dapdFILE - In this March 20, 2008 file photo, Simon Cowell attends the Details magazine Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cowell admits he regrets saying ratings less than 20 million for the U.S. version of ìThe X Factorî would be a failure. The shows S
Simon Cowell
The band "One Direction" performs on NBC's Today s
Judge Simon Cowell poses for photographers following a news conference for the television show "The X Factor" held in Los Angeles December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT)
ELVIS PRESLEY
Photo of Elvis Presley
FILE - This 1972 file photo shows Elvis Presley d…
Elvis Presley in weissem kostüm
Elvis Presley, Priscilla and Lisa-Marie