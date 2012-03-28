futurezone.at
03/28/2012

Plattformen und Systeme der Hersteller

von Benjamin Sterbenz

Cadillac CUE integrates interior design with industry-first control and command technologies. It will debut in 2012 in the ATS and XTS luxury sedans and SRX luxury crossover, and features a 1.8 liter storage compartment behind the main system touch screen

The 2012 GMC Terrain will be the first vehicle to offer GMC IntelliLink, which uses Bluetooth or USB to connect the driverÕs smartphone to TerrainÕs new seven-inch, high-resolution, full-color touch screen display radio. IntelliLink allows smartphone co

Auch bei der Schwester-Marke GMC gibt es bereits Apps im Auto

Die Funktionen können auch mit Knöpfen am Lenkrad bedient werden

REUTERSA man looks at the color touch screen inside the 2013 Chevrolet Spark after it was unveiled at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)

Chevrolet setzt auf Hardware von LG, die Software ist auf Basis-Funktionen reduziert.

This product image provided by the Ford Motor Co., shows the interior, dash area, of the 2013 Ford Escape. The 2013 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle brings clever technologies and features designed to make life easier with projected class-leading fuel ec

Ford ist mit seinem Sync-System in den USA Vorreiter bei Apps und Web-Zugang. Jetzt soll der europäische Markt erobert werden.

The new Porsche Boxster Cabriolet car is shown during the press day at the 82st Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 6, 2012. The Motor Show will open its gates to the public from 8th to 18th March presenting more than 26

Porsche setzt auf bei der Software auf geschlossene System von QNX.

BMW ConnectedDrive: BMW Apps - The function Twitter of the App "BMW Connected"

Bei BMW erfolgt die Bedienung über ein Drehrad

BMW Apps

Konzepte mit Touch sind in Planung

Hyundai Veloster

Hyundai arbeitet ein einer Entertainment- und Telematik-Lösung, die auch Unfall-Service wie etwa bei BMWs Connected Drive liefert.

lamborghini

Beim Lamborghini Aventador ist das Display digital und wird von Nvidias Tegra-Chip angetrieben. Die Bedienung des Bord-Systems funktioniert noch via Drehknopf

| Stand: 03/28/2012, 06:05