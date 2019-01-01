Diese Spiele gibt es im Jänner 2019 gratis mit PlayStation Plus und Games with Gold
Ein Überblick über jene Spiele, die im Jänner 2019 bei Playstation Plus und Xbox Games with Gold gratis enthalten sind.
Neues Jahr, neuer Monat, neue Abo-Spiele: Microsoft und Sony haben nun die Namen jener Spiele veröffentlicht, die im Jänner 2019 kostenlos in den Abos namens Games with Gold und PlayStation Plus enthalten sind.
Demnach gibt es für Sonys PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PlayStation Vita im Rahmen des Playstation-Plus-Abos die folgenden neuen Spiele im Jänner:
PlayStation 4
-
Steep (Genre: Wintersport)
-
Portal Knights (Genre: Rollenspiel)
-
Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (Genre: Rollenspiel)
PlayStation 3
-
Zone of the Enders HD Collection (Genre: Shooter)
-
Amplitude (Genre: Musik, Geschicklichkeit)
PlayStation Vita
-
Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (Genre: Rollenspiel)
-
Super Mutan Alien Assault (Genre: 2D Action)
Im Rahmen des Games-with-Gold-Abos stehen außerdem die folgenden Titel gratis für die Xbox One und Xbox 360 zur Verfügung.
Xbox One
Von 1. bis 31. Jänner 2019:
-
Celeste (Genre: Abenteuer)
Von 1. bis 15. Jännr 2019:
-
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light 2 (Genre: Abenteuer)
Von 16. bis 31. Jänner 2019:
-
Far Cry 2 (Genre: Shooter)
Zwischen 16. Jänner und dem 15. Februar 2019:
-
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship (Genre: Rennspiel)
Xbox 360
Von 1. bis 15. Jänner 2019:
-
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light 2 (Genre: Abenteuer)
Von 16. bis 31. Jänner 2019:
-
Far Cry 2 (Genre: Shooter)