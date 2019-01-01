Diese Spiele gibt es im Jänner 2019 gratis mit PlayStation Plus und Games with Gold

Neues Jahr, neuer Monat, neue Abo-Spiele: Microsoft und Sony haben nun die Namen jener Spiele veröffentlicht, die im Jänner 2019 kostenlos in den Abos namens Games with Gold und PlayStation Plus enthalten sind.

Demnach gibt es für Sonys PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PlayStation Vita im Rahmen des Playstation-Plus-Abos die folgenden neuen Spiele im Jänner:

PlayStation 4

Steep (Genre: Wintersport)

Portal Knights (Genre: Rollenspiel)

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (Genre: Rollenspiel)

PlayStation 3

Zone of the Enders HD Collection (Genre: Shooter)

Amplitude (Genre: Musik, Geschicklichkeit)

PlayStation Vita