So viel bringen alte Smartphones auf eBay
Alte Smartphones werden oft in eine Schublade verstaut und geraten dort in Vergessenheit. Dabei kann sich ein Wiederverkauf lohnen und trotz Inflation gutes Geld einbringen. Mit welchen durchschnittlichen Wiederverkaufswerten beliebter Modelle von Apple, Samsung und Co. zu rechnen ist, hat eBay nun ermittelt. Erfasst wurden die Verkäufe auf eBay.de im Zeitraum 1.9. bis 31.10. 2022, für Smartphones mit dem Zustand "gebraucht".
Es wurden die Formate Festpreis, Auktion und Preisvorschlag für die Berechnung des Durchschnittspreises herangezogen. Innerhalb der Auflistung nach Hersteller sind die Modelle sortiert nach Beliebtheit. Besonders viel Taschengeld bringen gebrauchte iPhones. Häufig verkauft wurde etwa das iPhone 11 mit 64 GB für durchschnittliche 306 Euro. Das iPhone X mit 64 GB hingegen bringt im Durchschnitt 187 Euro und das iPhone 8 mit 64 GB durchschnittlich 113 Euro ein.
Auch altes Nokia 6310i kann wiederverkauft werden
Besonders beliebt sind auch gebrauchte Geräte der iPhone-12er-Serie: Das iPhone 12 Pro Max mit 256 GB bringt beispielsweise bis zu 700 Euro ein, für das iPhone 12 Pro mit 128 GB gibt es hingegen durchschnittlich noch 598 Euro. Ein neues iPhone 13 Pro Max (256 GB) hingegen kann im Schnitt um 974 Euro wiederverkauft werden, ein Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max mit 512 GB um 1.032 Euro.
Von den Samsung-Geräten wurden vor allem das Galaxy A5 und das Galaxy S10 (beide 128 GB) über eBay.de wiederkauft. Ersteres bringt im Schnitt 140 Euro, letzteres 176 Euro. Bei einem Galaxy S20 mit 128 GB können Verbraucher*innen durchschnittlich mit 247 Euro rechnen. Die am wenigsten beliebten Samsung-Modelle sind das Xcover 3 (8 GB), welches Verbraucher*innen dennoch noch 30 Euro einbringen kann und das Samsung Galaxy J5 mit 16 GB. Bei diesem kann man bei einem Wiederverkauf mit etwa 38 Euro rechnen.
Wer etwa auch ein altes Nokia 6310i besitzt, kann es für immerhin 28 Euro im Durchschnitt noch loswerden. Von den Xiaomi-Modellen wird am häufigsten das Xiaomi 12 (128 GB) wiederverkauft. Besitzer*innen können im Schnitt mit 128 Euro rechnen.
Hier sind die Wiederverkaufswerte weiterer Modelle:
- Apple iPhone 11 64 GB 306 €
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB 598 €
- Apple iPhone 8 64 GB 113 €
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB 362 €
- Samsung Galaxy A5 128 GB 140 €
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB 176 €
- Apple iPhone XR 64 GB 193 €
- Apple iPhone X 64 GB 187 €
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32 GB 62 €
- Samsung Galaxy S20 128 GB 247 €
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB 651 €
- Apple iPhone SE 2 64 GB 147 €
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB 643 €
- Apple iPhone 11 128 GB 344 €
- Apple iPhone 7 128 GB 80 €
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB 454 €
- Apple iPhone 6 64 GB 46 €
- Apple iPhone XS 64 GB 203 €
- Apple iPhone 12 64 GB 440 €
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB 833 €
- Samsung Galaxy S9 64 GB 109 €
- Apple iPhone X 256 GB 220 €
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32 GB 72 €
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB 709 €
- Apple iPhone 7 32 GB 68 €
- Apple iPhone 12 128 GB 493 €
- Samsung Galaxy S8 64 GB 81 €
- Apple iPhone 6 32 GB 47 €
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB 974 €
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB 515 €
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB 902 €
- Apple iPhone 6 16 GB 32 €
- Apple iPhone SE 2 128 GB 178 €
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128 GB 234 €
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB 915 €
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64 GB 419 €
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB 439 €
- Samsung Galaxy S5 16 GB 37 €
- Samsung Galaxy A8 32 GB 78 €
- Apple iPhone SE 2 32 GB 53 €
- Nokia 6310i 28 €
- Apple iPhone XR 128 GB 223 €
- Apple iPhone 13 128 GB 658 €
- Apple iPhone XS 256 GB 244 €
- Apple iPhone 5s 16 GB 26 €
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB 153 €
- Samsung Galaxy A4 64 GB 80 €
- Xiaomi 12 128 GB 128 €
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128 GB 353 €
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB 435 €
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256 GB 145 €
- Samsung Galaxy A7 128 GB 142 €
- Samsung Galaxy S6 32 GB 49 €
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128 GB 364 €
- Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB 325 €
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128 GB 268 €
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128 GB 398 €
- Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB 240 €
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128 GB 109 €
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 GB 520 €
- Apple iPhone 8 256 GB 146 €
- Nokia 3310 23 €
- Google Pixel 6 128 GB 367 €
- Apple iPhone 6 128 GB 75 €
- Samsung Galaxy S22 128 GB 533 €
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 256 GB 457 €
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128 GB 180 €
- Motorola V3 27 €
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB 492 €
- Apple iPhone 4 16 GB 18 €
- Xiaomi Mi 11 256 GB 350 €
- Apple iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB 587 €
- Samsung Galaxy A21s 32 GB 96 €
- Samsung Galaxy A5 32 GB 55 €
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128 GB 268 €
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128 GB 751 €
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256 GB 694 €
- Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64 GB 62 €
- Apple iPhone 5 16 GB 16 €
- Xiaomi Mi 11 128 GB 238 €
- Huawai P 30 Pro 128 GB 201 €
- Apple iPhone 11 256 GB 375 €
- Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16 GB 46 €
- Samsung Galaxy A3 16 GB 34 €
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128 GB 380 €
- Samsung Galaxy S4 8 GB 27 €
- Samsung Galaxy A20e 32 GB 63 €
- Google Pixel 4a 128 GB 215 €
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256 GB 279 €
- Samsung Galaxy A5 16 GB 40 €
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB 861 €
- Samsung Galaxy S10 512 GB 251 €
- Apple iPhone 4 8 GB 18 €
- Samsung Galaxy A6 32 GB 56 €
- Nokia 3720 38 €
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB 1.032 €
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128 GB 388 €
- Samsung Xcover 3 8 GB 30 €
- Samsung Galaxy J5 16 GB 38 €
