So viel bringen alte Smartphones auf eBay

Alte Smartphones werden oft in eine Schublade verstaut und geraten dort in Vergessenheit. Dabei kann sich ein Wiederverkauf lohnen und trotz Inflation gutes Geld einbringen. Mit welchen durchschnittlichen Wiederverkaufswerten beliebter Modelle von Apple, Samsung und Co. zu rechnen ist, hat eBay nun ermittelt. Erfasst wurden die Verkäufe auf eBay.de im Zeitraum 1.9. bis 31.10. 2022, für Smartphones mit dem Zustand "gebraucht".

Es wurden die Formate Festpreis, Auktion und Preisvorschlag für die Berechnung des Durchschnittspreises herangezogen. Innerhalb der Auflistung nach Hersteller sind die Modelle sortiert nach Beliebtheit. Besonders viel Taschengeld bringen gebrauchte iPhones. Häufig verkauft wurde etwa das iPhone 11 mit 64 GB für durchschnittliche 306 Euro. Das iPhone X mit 64 GB hingegen bringt im Durchschnitt 187 Euro und das iPhone 8 mit 64 GB durchschnittlich 113 Euro ein.

Auch altes Nokia 6310i kann wiederverkauft werden

Besonders beliebt sind auch gebrauchte Geräte der iPhone-12er-Serie: Das iPhone 12 Pro Max mit 256 GB bringt beispielsweise bis zu 700 Euro ein, für das iPhone 12 Pro mit 128 GB gibt es hingegen durchschnittlich noch 598 Euro. Ein neues iPhone 13 Pro Max (256 GB) hingegen kann im Schnitt um 974 Euro wiederverkauft werden, ein Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max mit 512 GB um 1.032 Euro.