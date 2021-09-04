Diese Samsung-Smartphones bekommen Android 12

Samsung hat den Start der Beta-Phase für One UI 4.0 angekündigt, berichtet Android Central. One UI ist Samsungs Benutzeroberfläche für seine Android-Smartphones. Version 4.0 basiert auf Android 12, das vermutlich in den nächsten Wochen als finale Version erscheinen wird.

Die Beta-Version von One UI 4.0 wird voraussichtlich nur für Nutzer*innen in Südkorea, USA, Großbritannien, Indien, China, Deutschland und Polen zur Verfügung stehen. Zum Start wird auch nur die S21-Serie die Beta-Version bekommen.

Diese Galaxy-Smartphones bekommen Android 12

Im Zuge der Ankündigung der Beta-Phase hat Samsung auch bekannt gegeben, welche Smartphones und Tablets das Upgrade auf One UI 4.0 – und damit auf Android 12 – bekommen werden:

Galaxy S-Reihe:

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 / S20 5G

Galaxy S20+ / S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra / S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE / FE 5G

Galaxy S10 / S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite



Galaxy Note-Reihe:

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra / Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10+ / Note 10+ 5G

Galaxy Note 10 Lite



Galaxy Z-Reihe:

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2 / Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip / Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Fold / Fold 5G



Galaxy A-Reihe:

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A52 / A52 5G

Galaxy A42 / A42 5G

Galaxy A32 / A32 5G

Galaxy A22 / A22 5G

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A71 / A71 5G

Galaxy A51 / A51 5G

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A Quantum



Galaxy Tab-Reihe:

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab A7 10.4

Galaxy Tab S7+ / S7+ 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 / S7 5G

Galaxy Tab A 8.4

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab S6 / S6 5G

Galaxy Tab Active 3



Galaxy M-Reihe:

Galaxy M42 / M42 5G

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M02

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M31 Prime

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M01s

Galaxy M01



Galaxy F-Reihe:

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F52 5G

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F02s

Galaxy F41



Galaxy XCover-Reihe:

Galaxy XCover 5

Galaxy XCover Pro



Wann das soweit ist, ist noch nicht bekannt. Üblicherweise bekommen die aktuellen und hochpreisigen Modelle zuerst die Updates. Es könnte bis 2022 dauern, bis einige Modelle der Liste das Update bekommen.

Zudem ist möglich, dass die Liste in den nächsten Wochen noch länger wird und weitere Modelle das Update für One UI 4.0 bekommen.