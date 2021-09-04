Diese Samsung-Smartphones bekommen Android 12
Samsung hat den Start der Beta-Phase für One UI 4.0 angekündigt, berichtet Android Central. One UI ist Samsungs Benutzeroberfläche für seine Android-Smartphones. Version 4.0 basiert auf Android 12, das vermutlich in den nächsten Wochen als finale Version erscheinen wird.
Die Beta-Version von One UI 4.0 wird voraussichtlich nur für Nutzer*innen in Südkorea, USA, Großbritannien, Indien, China, Deutschland und Polen zur Verfügung stehen. Zum Start wird auch nur die S21-Serie die Beta-Version bekommen.
Diese Galaxy-Smartphones bekommen Android 12
Im Zuge der Ankündigung der Beta-Phase hat Samsung auch bekannt gegeben, welche Smartphones und Tablets das Upgrade auf One UI 4.0 – und damit auf Android 12 – bekommen werden:
Galaxy S-Reihe:
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 / S20 5G
- Galaxy S20+ / S20+ 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra / S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE / FE 5G
- Galaxy S10 / S10 5G
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy Note-Reihe:
- Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra / Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10 5G
- Galaxy Note 10+ / Note 10+ 5G
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Z-Reihe:
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 / Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip / Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Fold / Fold 5G
Galaxy A-Reihe:
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A52 / A52 5G
- Galaxy A42 / A42 5G
- Galaxy A32 / A32 5G
- Galaxy A22 / A22 5G
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A02
- Galaxy A71 / A71 5G
- Galaxy A51 / A51 5G
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A Quantum
Galaxy Tab-Reihe:
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab A7 10.4
- Galaxy Tab S7+ / S7+ 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7 / S7 5G
- Galaxy Tab A 8.4
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S6 / S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
Galaxy M-Reihe:
- Galaxy M42 / M42 5G
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M02s
- Galaxy M02
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy M31s
- Galaxy M31 Prime
- Galaxy M21s
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy M01s
- Galaxy M01
Galaxy F-Reihe:
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F52 5G
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F02s
- Galaxy F41
Galaxy XCover-Reihe:
- Galaxy XCover 5
- Galaxy XCover Pro
Wann das soweit ist, ist noch nicht bekannt. Üblicherweise bekommen die aktuellen und hochpreisigen Modelle zuerst die Updates. Es könnte bis 2022 dauern, bis einige Modelle der Liste das Update bekommen.
Zudem ist möglich, dass die Liste in den nächsten Wochen noch länger wird und weitere Modelle das Update für One UI 4.0 bekommen.
