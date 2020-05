Facebook ist in die Jahre gekommen

epa03784607 Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., and wife Priscilla Chan attend Allen and Company 31st Annual Media and Technology Conference, in Sun Valley Idaho, USA, 11 July 2013. The event brings together the leaders of the worlds of media, technology, sports, industry and politics. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT