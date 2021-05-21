Computerspiel NBA 2K21 für kurze Zeit kostenlos
Epic Games startet seinen „MEGA Sale“. Dabei gibt es nicht nur PC-Spiele günstiger, sondern auch komplett gratis.
Den Anfang macht das Basketballspiel NBA 2K21. Wer im Epic Store angemeldet ist, kann sich das Game kostenlos holen. Die Aktion gilt ab sofort bis zum 27. Mai 2021, 17 Uhr. Danach gibt es neues Spiel gratis. Welches das ist, wird Epic nächste Woche bekannt geben.
Der „MEGA Sale“ läuft bis zum 17. Juni 2021. Hier sind einige der Angebote:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: 44,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- Cyberpunk 2077: 47,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC): 40,19 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- Outriders: 44,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- Red Dead Redemption 2: 40,19 statt 59,99 Euro
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition: 16,49 statt 29,99 Euro
