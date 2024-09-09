iPhone 16 und Co: So viel kosten die neuen Apple-Produkte

So viel kosten alle neuen Apple-Produkte in Österreich

Florian Christof

Große Preissprünge sind ausgeblieben. Ein Überblick über die Preise der einzelnen neuen Apple-Produkte.

Das wichtigste Apple-Event des Jahres ist geschlagen. Das neue iPhone-Lineup ist präsentiert - die Neuerungen halten sich in Grenzen und zielen in erster Linie auf die KI-Funktionen von Apple Intelligence ab. 

Ebenso hat Apple die neue Watch Series 10 und die neuen AirPods 4 präsentiert. Große Preissprünge sind dieses Jahr ausgeblieben. Die neuen Apple-Produkte kosten ziemlich genauso viel, wie die Vorgängerversionen beim Marktstart.

Hier ein Überblick, wie viel Apple für seine neuen Produkte verlangt.

apple-iphone-16-finish-lineup-240909.jpg

© Apple

iPhone 16

  • iPhone 16 (128GB): 949 Euro 

  • iPhone 16 (256GB): 1.079 Euro 

  • iPhone 16 (512GB): 1.329 Euro 

iPhone 16 Plus

  • iPhone 16 Plus (128GB): 1.099 Euro 

  • iPhone 16 Plus (256GB): 1.229 Euro 

  • iPhone 16 Plus (512GB): 1.479 Euro 

iPhone 16 Pro

  • iPhone 16 Pro (128GB): 1.199 Euro

  • iPhone 16 Pro (256GB): 1.329 Euro

  • iPhone 16 Pro (512GB): 1.579 Euro

  • iPhone 16 Pro (1TB): 1.829 Euro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB): 1.449 Euro

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max (512GB): 1.699 Euro

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max (1TB): 1.949 Euro

Apple Watch Series 10

  • Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm, Aluminium): ab 449 Euro

  • Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, Aluminium): ab 479 Euro

  • Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm, Titan): ab 799 Euro

  • Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm Titan): ab 849 Euro

Apple Watch Ultra 

  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm Titan): ab 899 Euro

  • Apple Watch Hermes Ultra 2 (49mm Titan): 1.579 Euro

Apple Watch SE

  • Apple Watch SE (2022, 40mm, Aluminium): ab 249 Euro

AirPods

  • AirPods 4: 149 Euro

  • AirPods 4 mit ANC: 199 Euro

  • AirPods Max (USB-C): 579 Euro

Zubehör

  • iPhone 16 Clear Case: 59 Euro

  • iPhone 16 Pro Clear Case: 59 Euro

  • iPhone 16 Silicon Case: 59 Euro

  • iPhone 16 Pro Silicon Case: 59 Euro

  • iPhone Finewoven Wallet: 69 Euro

(futurezone) | Stand: 09.09.2024, 23:21 Uhr

