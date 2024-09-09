So viel kosten alle neuen Apple-Produkte in Österreich
Das wichtigste Apple-Event des Jahres ist geschlagen. Das neue iPhone-Lineup ist präsentiert - die Neuerungen halten sich in Grenzen und zielen in erster Linie auf die KI-Funktionen von Apple Intelligence ab.
Ebenso hat Apple die neue Watch Series 10 und die neuen AirPods 4 präsentiert. Große Preissprünge sind dieses Jahr ausgeblieben. Die neuen Apple-Produkte kosten ziemlich genauso viel, wie die Vorgängerversionen beim Marktstart.
Hier ein Überblick, wie viel Apple für seine neuen Produkte verlangt.
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 (128GB): 949 Euro
iPhone 16 (256GB): 1.079 Euro
iPhone 16 (512GB): 1.329 Euro
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Plus (128GB): 1.099 Euro
iPhone 16 Plus (256GB): 1.229 Euro
iPhone 16 Plus (512GB): 1.479 Euro
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro (128GB): 1.199 Euro
iPhone 16 Pro (256GB): 1.329 Euro
iPhone 16 Pro (512GB): 1.579 Euro
iPhone 16 Pro (1TB): 1.829 Euro
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB): 1.449 Euro
iPhone 16 Pro Max (512GB): 1.699 Euro
iPhone 16 Pro Max (1TB): 1.949 Euro
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm, Aluminium): ab 449 Euro
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, Aluminium): ab 479 Euro
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm, Titan): ab 799 Euro
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm Titan): ab 849 Euro
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm Titan): ab 899 Euro
Apple Watch Hermes Ultra 2 (49mm Titan): 1.579 Euro
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE (2022, 40mm, Aluminium): ab 249 Euro
AirPods
AirPods 4: 149 Euro
AirPods 4 mit ANC: 199 Euro
AirPods Max (USB-C): 579 Euro
Zubehör
iPhone 16 Clear Case: 59 Euro
iPhone 16 Pro Clear Case: 59 Euro
iPhone 16 Silicon Case: 59 Euro
iPhone 16 Pro Silicon Case: 59 Euro
iPhone Finewoven Wallet: 69 Euro
