AliExpress schickt fast alles wieder nach Österreich

Alt:

AliExpress is a third-party e-marketplace that enables merchants and buyers to connect directly with each other for mutual benefit. We respect and endeavour to comply with applicable rules and regulations in the markets that we operate in. Merchants that utilize our platform are separately responsible to comply with rules and regulations applicable to them. For AliExpress orders shipped to Austria, every seller needs to make sure they comply with extended producer responsibility (EPR) requirements. AliExpress is actively encouraging merchants to meet EPR requirements in order to better serve Austrian consumers with a broad product selection and value for money.

Neu:

AliExpress is a third-party e-marketplace that enables merchants and buyers to connect directly with each other for mutual benefit. We respect and endeavour to comply with applicable rules and regulations in the markets that we operate in. Merchants that utilize our platform are separately responsible to comply with rules and regulations applicable to them. For AliExpress orders shipped to Austria, sellers need to make sure they comply with extended producer responsibility (EPR) requirements. AliExpress has introduced certain third party service providers to help facilitate compliance.